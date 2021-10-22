China's "Prince of Piano" reportedly detained for engaging sex worker

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese classical pianist Li Yundi, nicknamed the "Prince of Piano," has been detained by Beijing police on suspicion of engaging a sex worker, the country's media reported Thursday, with the news going viral on the internet. The 39-year-old pianist, one of the most popular musicians in China, became the youngest pianist to win the prestigious Frederic Chopin international piano competition in 2000 when he was just 18 years old. On Thursday, police from the Chaoyang district in Beijing wrote on Weibo, China's equivalent to Twitter, that they had received reports that someone was engaged in sex...