Tokyo stocks open lower amid uncertainty ahead of general election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as market sentiment was dampened by uncertainty over how Japan's ruling party will fare in the Oct. 31 general election, although losses were limited by bargain-hunting after the benchmark Nikkei fell sharply the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 156.37 points, or 0.54 percent, from Thursday to 28,552.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 10.83 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,989.98. Decliners were led by iron and steel, mining, and nonferrous metal issu...