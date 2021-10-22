Tokyo stocks higher in morning on firm tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Friday morning as the market was boosted by domestic technology issues, while investor sentiment improved on news that debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group will make a coupon payment on bonds. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 183.53 points, or 0.64 percent, from Thursday to 28,892.11. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 6.33 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,007.14. Gainers were led by precision instrument, machinery, and electric appliance issues.