Soccer: Kamada nets 1st goal of season for Eintracht in Europa League

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Daichi Kamada scored his first goal of the season for Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, finishing a 3-1 home win over Olympiacos in the Europa League group stage. The attacking midfielder pounced after Djibril Sow's effort from distance was saved by keeper Tomas Vaclik in the 59th minute, helping the German team move to the top of Group D with two wins and a draw from three games. "It was good for me to get a goal, and also for the team as it led to the win," Kamada said. Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe also played the entire game, the 37-year-old captaining the side from the defense...