Japan gov't OKs energy plan, aims to double renewables by 2030

The Japanese government on Friday approved its latest energy plan that sets out a road map toward a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, seeking to double the current ratio of renewables in the domestic electricity generation within a decade. The government aims to have renewables accounting for 36 to 38 percent of total power generation capacity in fiscal 2030, more than twice as much as the 18 percent recorded in fiscal 2019 that ended in March last year. The amount coming from thermal power sources will nearly halve, going from 75.7 percent to 41 percent, according to the plan which is update...