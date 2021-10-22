Rohm to set up power module JV in China with local partner

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japanese semiconductor maker Rohm Co. will form a joint venture in China with local auto parts manufacturer Zhenghai Group Co. to develop and produce power modules used in inverters for new-energy vehicles. Rohm said the joint venture, Haimosic (Shanghai) Co., is to be set up in December with 80 percent of the entity owned by Shanghai Zhenghai Semiconductor Technology Co., a subsidiary of Zhenghai Group, and 20 percent by the Kyoto-based company. Mass production of power modules using silicon carbide is planned to begin in 2022 at Rohm's plant in Kyoto, with the Shanghai venture scheduled to f...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia