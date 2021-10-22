Rohm to set up power module JV in China with local partner

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese semiconductor maker Rohm Co. will form a joint venture in China with local auto parts manufacturer Zhenghai Group Co. to develop and produce power modules used in inverters for new-energy vehicles. Rohm said the joint venture, Haimosic (Shanghai) Co., is to be set up in December with 80 percent of the entity owned by Shanghai Zhenghai Semiconductor Technology Co., a subsidiary of Zhenghai Group, and 20 percent by the Kyoto-based company. Mass production of power modules using silicon carbide is planned to begin in 2022 at Rohm's plant in Kyoto, with the Shanghai venture scheduled to f...