Baseball: Ohtani in running for top award voted by MLB players

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani was named a finalist Thursday for two Players Choice Awards, including the top prize, presented by the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Los Angeles Angels two-way star is one of three nominees for Player of the Year, along with Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper. He is also one of the three candidates for the American League Outstanding Player Award, with joint home run champions Guerrero Jr. and catcher Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals. Each prize is determined by a secret ballot of players. W...