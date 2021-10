Newsfrom Japan

A number of people were left stranded on a roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Friday afternoon after a power outage caused the ride to stop, but no injuries have been reported, according to the park's operator. Staff are currently working to rescue those stuck on the "Hollywood Dream - The Ride" rollercoaster, which stopped near the highest point on its tracks, the park said. A number of other attractions have also stopped due to the power outage, it said.