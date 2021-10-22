Tokyo stocks rise as Evergrande fears ease on coupon payment reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended moderately higher Friday, as concerns eased over the fate of China Evergrande Group after reports that the debt-laden property developer has started to make coupon payments on bonds. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 96.27 points, or 0.34 percent, from Thursday at 28,804.85. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.42 points, or 0.07 percent, higher at 2,002.23. Gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and machinery issues.