G-7 trade ministers meet to discuss forced labor, digital rules

Newsfrom Japan

Trade ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations began a virtual meeting Friday to discuss the establishment of international rules on digital trade and ways to counter the use of forced labor. The meeting comes as the United States and other Western countries step up their criticism of China's treatment of Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. In a joint communique following a summit in June, G-7 leaders voiced concern over "state-sponsored forced labor of vulnerable groups and minorities" and vowed to work together to protect individuals and "ensure that global supply chains a...