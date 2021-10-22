Baseball: BayStars beat Dragons in battle to avoid last-place finish

Newsfrom Japan

Fernando Romero allowed a run over seven innings as the Central League's last-place DeNA BayStars held on to a 4-2 win over the fifth-place Chunichi Dragons in Nippon Professional Baseball's lone game on Friday. The win at Yokohama Stadium moved the Baystars to within one game of the Dragons in their fight to stay out of the CL cellar. Fernando (5-3) allowed nine hits and a hit batsman while striking out three and walking none. After working a 1-2-3 first, Fernando went to the mound in the second with a 4-0 lead and never looked back. BayStars leadoff hitter Masayuki Kuwahara opened DeNA's fir...