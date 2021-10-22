New Zealand sets 90% vaccination target to end COVID-19 lockdowns

Newsfrom Japan

New Zealand will end coronavirus lockdowns once 90 percent of its eligible population is vaccinated, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Friday. The new target sets the path for New Zealand to begin living with the virus, marking the end of a long-standing "zero-COVID" strategy after a stubborn outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant forced officials to change tack. "Our strategy moving forward is to minimize and protect," Ardern told a press conference. The new "traffic light" system will involve three settings -- green, orange and red -- to manage rates of infection and hospitali...