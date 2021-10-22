Soccer: Reds beat Reysol 5-1, keep top-3 finish in sights

Koya Yuruki struck a pair of early goals Friday as Urawa Reds outclassed Kashiwa Reysol 5-1 in the J-League first division. Ricardo Rodriguez's side kept their sights on a top-three finish with the overwhelming victory, netting four before halftime at rain-soaked Saitama Stadium. Yuruki slotted the opener in the 15th minute and scored his brace eight minutes later, moments after Takahiro Sekine had given Urawa a 2-0 lead from the penalty spot. Matheus Savio pulled a goal back for the visitors before Kasper Junker extended the lead on a breakaway in the final minute of the half. Ataru Esaka rou...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer