Malaysia to reopen Langkawi resort island to foreign tourists

Malaysia said Friday fully vaccinated foreign tourists will be allowed to visit the northern resort island of Langkawi from Nov. 15, taking another step toward reviving its tourism sector with most of its adult population inoculated against the coronavirus. Malaysia's inbound tourism stopped when the country shut its borders to short-term foreign tourists in March last year due to the pandemic. Under the pilot bubble program for the island, quarantine will not be required for fully vaccinated foreign tourists, but they must show negative COVID-19 results for tests taken 72 hours before departu...