Japan's Pasona to introduce IT talent teleworking from overseas

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese staffing firm Pasona Group Inc. has said it will launch next month a service focused on introducing to companies in Japan overseas IT engineers who will work remotely from home amid travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Nov. 1, Pasona will begin its cross-border remote human resources service, covering those who are highly skilled in the IT field in such countries as India, South Korea and Vietnam, according to a press release last Tuesday. The recruitment agency said it aims to connect around 300 IT professionals to companies in Japan over a three-year period. Tasks...