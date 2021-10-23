Sony unit to give real-time computer graphic soccer images to Serie A

Newsfrom Japan

A Sony Group Corp. subsidiary has signed a contract with Italian professional soccer league Serie A to provide 3-D computer graphic videos of games recreated in real time for use in broadcast and for teams to analyze their performance, Sony said. Under a three-year deal from the current 2021-2022 season, sports-related tech firm Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd. will deliver the new service to the Italian premier league's 20 clubs by using data obtained from cameras installed at various locations at stadiums. Images will be made by Hawk-Eye's optical tracking system, which uses "advanced image process...