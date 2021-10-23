Baseball: Farm team coach Fujimoto tipped as next Hawks manager

Newsfrom Japan

The SoftBank Hawks are expected to appoint farm team coach Hiroshi Fujimoto as the next manager of the Pacific League club, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday. Manager Kimiyasu Kudo, who guided the Hawks to five Japan Series titles in six years, has indicated he will resign at the end of the season to take responsibility for the club's poor performance. With three games left, the Hawks sit fourth in the PL and look set to miss the postseason. A former Hawks player, the 57-year-old Fujimoto began working with the club as a farm-team batting coach in 2011. He started managing the fa...