Fukui nuclear unit halted after missing deadline on antiterror steps

Newsfrom Japan

A nuclear reactor in central Japan's Fukui Prefecture was halted on Saturday, just four months after its restart as it could not meet a deadline set by regulators to implement antiterrorism measures. The suspension of Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Mihama No. 3 unit came ahead of the deadline on Monday for such measures to be completed. After undergoing safety checks, the utility aims to make the necessary changes to its facilities around September next year and restart operations in mid-October. In June, the No. 3 unit went online for the first time in about 10 years and became the first nuclear...