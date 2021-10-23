Soccer: Relegation-threatened Sendai earn crucial win over Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Kunimitsu Sekiguchi struck early and Ryoma Kida added a second in injury time Saturday as demotion-threatened Vegalta Sendai earned a vital 2-0 win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the J-League top flight. The three points lifted Makoto Teguramori's men off the bottom of the table to second-last, where they remain in grave danger of the drop with five rounds left. Despite dominating possession, Hiroshima managed only four shots on target to the hosts' six. Veteran midfielder Sekiguchi netted from the edge of the box in the 10th minute at Yurtec Stadium, finishing an attacking movement that started ...