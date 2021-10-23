Baseball: Marines counterattack wins day as Lotte eyes pennant

Newsfrom Japan

Takashi Ogino singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the pennant-chasing Lotte Marines to a 4-3 walk-off win over the Nippon Ham Fighters on Saturday afternoon. The win at Zozo Marine Stadium reduced the second-place Marines' magic number to clinch their first Pacific League pennant in 16 years to four. They trail the Orix Buffaloes by a half-game but have five games remaining compared to Orix's one. With no outs and the bases loaded against Fighters closer Toshihiro Sugiura (2-3), Ogino smashed a ball through the infield to end it and was drenched with water in celebra...