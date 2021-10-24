"Free drinks for two" machine aims to spur workplace exchanges

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese beverage maker has taken the wraps off a workplace vending machine it hopes will help restore interactions and creativity to offices and factories amid the coronavirus pandemic -- by providing free drinks when two employees scan their ID cards at the same time. Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., which unveiled what it has dubbed the "company president's treat" for corporate customers last Tuesday, aims to install the vending machines at 100 companies by 2022, beginning in the Tokyo metropolitan area. The cost of the free drinks will be covered by the client firms. The idea for the specia...