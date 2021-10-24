Main events scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, Oct. 25: -- Tokyo, Osaka, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa prefectures to lift COVID-19 alcohol, operating hour restrictions on restaurants and bars. -- Japanese Princess Mako to meet her grandparents, former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, before her marriage. -- Japan to launch H2A rocket carrying successor satellite to Michibiki No. 1, 1st quasi-zenith global positioning system satellite, from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.