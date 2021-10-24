FOCUS: More firms supporting female entrepreneurs in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

In a move to promote a more diversified society, an increasing number of Japanese firms have started to support female entrepreneurs, hoping to revitalize the economy with services and products designed from women's perspectives. Some companies are targeting investments at ventures established by women in a country where female entrepreneurs are said to face more challenges than elsewhere in starting businesses. One such example is coly Inc., an online gaming company for female users. The company, where women account for more than 70 percent of employees, has launched a project to invest up to...