Baseball: Ishikawa pitches pennant-chasing Marines to big win

Ayumu Ishikawa struck out six over eight scoreless innings and the Lotte Marines held on to a 3-2 win over the Nippon Ham Fighters on Sunday and took over the Pacific League lead. The Marines pushed past the Orix Buffaloes on winning percentage, .558 to .556. The Buffaloes are seeking their franchise's first pennant since 1996, while Lotte's last PL title came in 2005. Ishikawa (6-3) allowed four hits but no walks, and left with a 3-0 lead after a Tatsuhiro Tamura RBI double in the fifth, a Hiromi Oka RBI single in the sixth, and Brandon Laird's 28th home run in the eighth. "I pitched great," ...