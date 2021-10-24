Soccer: Muto spurs Vissel comeback in draw with Grampus

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinori Muto helped spark a second-half comeback as Vissel Kobe scored twice from set pieces in a 2-2 away draw against Nagoya Grampus in the J-League first division on Sunday. Trailing since the opening minutes in a battle between two teams tussling for a top-three finish and a spot in next year's Asian Champions League, Muto scored Vissel's first from a corner, before Andres Iniesta scored from the spot in the 81st minute after Muto was fouled in the area at Toyota Stadium. "We didn't play well from the get-go, but we weren't going to give up in the second half and just let it stay 2-0," s...