FOCUS: China intrigued by role of Japan's new minister for economic security

Newsfrom Japan

China has been paying serious attention to how Japan's new minister in charge of economic security will act after the Oct. 31 general election, as the position is expected to challenge threats posed by the Communist-led government. The post was set up by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office on Oct. 4, with Sino-Japanese ties souring over issues surrounding democratic Taiwan, which China regards as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland by force if necessary. If the economic security minister, Takayuki Kobayashi, tries to get closer to Taiwan than China to safeguard Japa...