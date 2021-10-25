Tokyo stocks open lower on sluggish technology stocks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower in early trading Monday on weak tech stocks following a drop in their U.S. counterparts late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 277.19 points, or 0.96 percent, from Friday to 28,527.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.79 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,994.44. Decliners were led by rubber product, transportation equipment, and information and communication issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.67-68 yen compared with 113.45-55 yen in New York and 113.88-90 ye...