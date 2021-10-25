Main events scheduled for November

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for November: Nov. 1 (Mon) -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release auto sales for October. -- Finance Ministry to begin issuing newly redesigned 500 yen coins. -- Japan to begin mandating domestic automakers to equip all new-model passenger cars with automatic braking systems. Nov. 2 (Tues) -- Bank of Japan to release minutes of Sept. 21-22 Policy Board meeting. -- Tokyo High Court to hold first hearing in appeal of three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Co. over verdict related to the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011. -- Government to...