Tokyo stocks down in morning on LDP defeat in by-election

Tokyo stocks were lower Monday morning as sentiment was dampened by growing uncertainty over how Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will fare in the Oct. 31 general election after it lost one of two by-elections held on the weekend. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 284.50 points, or 0.99 percent, from Friday to 28,520.35. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.10 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,997.13. Decliners were led by information and communication, rubber product, and food issues.