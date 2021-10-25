Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Oct. 26: -- Princess Mako to marry commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro, hold press conference. -- 1st mayoral election in 20 years to be held in small Hokkaido town of Suttsu with main issue of whether to host deep-underground disposal site for high-level radioactive nuclear waste. -- Japan to launch H2A rocket carrying successor satellite to Michibiki No. 1, 1st quasi-zenith global positioning system satellite, from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture at 11:19 a.m.