Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Oct. 26: -- Princess Mako to marry commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro, hold press conference. -- 1st mayoral election in 20 years to be held in small Hokkaido town of Suttsu with main issue of whether to host deep-underground disposal site for high-level radioactive nuclear waste. -- Japan to launch H2A rocket carrying successor satellite to Michibiki No. 1, 1st quasi-zenith global positioning system satellite, from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture at 11:19 a.m.
Kyodo News

