Sojitz, Osaka Gas join hands in rooftop solar business in Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. and Osaka Gas Co. have set up a new joint venture with Tokyo-based electric power startup Looop Inc. to launch a rooftop solar power business for industrial and commercial customers in Vietnam. SOL Energy Co. was established Thursday in southern Vietnam's Dong Nai Province, owned 70 percent by Sojitz Osaka Gas Energy Co., an existing joint venture between Sojitz and Osaka Gas, and 30 percent by Looop, the partners said Friday in a press release. The new venture plans to install at its expense rooftop solar panels that can provide over 10,000 kilowatts on cus...