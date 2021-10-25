Princess Mako meets former emperor, empress, day before her marriage

Newsfrom Japan

Princess Mako met with her grandparents former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko on Monday, a day before her controversy-hit marriage to her commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro. The 30-year-old princess visited the couple for the first time in 19 months to bid farewell as she is set to register her marriage to Komuro, also 30, on Tuesday morning and leave the imperial household. Their marriage has drawn public controversy over a financial dispute involving Komuro's mother. The princess, the first grandchild of the former emperor and empress, both 87, arrived at their temporary residence in ...