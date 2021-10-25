Tokyo, other areas lift COVID curbs on eateries amid resurgence worries

Newsfrom Japan

Coronavirus restrictions on eateries were lifted in the Tokyo area and Osaka on Monday despite concerns over a resurgence of COVID infections. Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba as well as Osaka eliminated curbs on the serving of alcohol and the operating hours that had been introduced to keep coronavirus infections from spreading. For the capital and Osaka, this is the first removal of such countermeasures against COVID-19 in 11 months, with Tokyo reporting 19 daily cases on Sunday, the fewest since June 17 last year. Nationwide coronavirus cases droppe...