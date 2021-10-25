Tokyo stocks fall on concerns over LDP defeat in by-election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday as sentiment was dampened after Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic party lost one of two by-elections held on the weekend, raising uncertainty over how it may fare in the general election on Oct. 31. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 204.44 points, or 0.71 percent, from Friday at 28,600.41. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.81 points, or 0.34 percent, lower at 1,995.42. Decliners were led by rubber product, information and communication, and air transportation issues.