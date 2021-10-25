Tokyo's Yamanote loop line resumes normal operations after track work

Newsfrom Japan

The operation of Tokyo's Yamanote loop line returned to normal on Monday following the completion of track switching construction work that required a section of the line to be suspended over the weekend. Services on East Japan Railway Co.'s inner loop line between Ikebukuro and Osaki stations, which includes the capital's busiest stations such as Shinjuku and Shibuya, were halted from the first train on Saturday to the last train on Sunday. It was the longest service suspension on the line caused by track switching work since creation of the company in 1987 through the privatization of nation...