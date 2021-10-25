Princess Mako to only give written answers for marriage press conf.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Princess Mako and her commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro will only give opening remarks, and distribute written answers to five questions submitted in advance by media, at a press conference Tuesday following the registration of their marriage, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday. The decision comes as the princess, who has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder caused by what she described as psychological abuse the couple and their families received, said she "feels a strong sense of anxiety" just imagining having to answer questions verbally, according to the ag...