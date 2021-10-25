Baseball: Yamamoto outpitches Tanaka as Orix ends season top of PL

Newsfrom Japan

The Orix Buffaloes moved top of the Pacific League in their final game of the regular season Monday as Yoshinobu Yamamoto capped his stellar year with a four-hit shutout of the Rakuten Eagles in a 4-0 win. Yamamoto (18-5) outpitched former New York Yankee Masahiro Tanaka (4-9) to lift the Buffaloes above their pennant rivals Lotte Marines, who were clobbered 15-7 by the SoftBank Hawks but still have three games to play. The Marines' magic number remained at three, and they need two wins and a tie from their remaining games to ensure their first pennant since 2005. Orix's Yamamoto fanned seven ...