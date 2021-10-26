Children under 18 will not face vaccine requirement for U.S. entry

Newsfrom Japan

Children under age 18 will be exempted from the coronavirus vaccine requirement to be imposed on foreign travelers entering the United States from Nov. 8, the U.S. government said Monday. For those subject to the mandate, accepted vaccines will include those approved by U.S. drug regulators and those listed by the World Health Organization for emergency use, the government said. Among such vaccines are ones developed by U.S. companies Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. as well as Sinopharm, produced by a Chinese pharmaceutical giant. The announcements were made as the United States prepares to imple...