Japan's Princess Mako set to marry boyfriend Komuro

Japan's Princess Mako is set to marry her commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro Tuesday morning, with controversy over a financial dispute involving Komuro's mother leading the couple to forgo traditional ceremonies associated with a royal marriage. The Imperial Household Agency will submit legal paperwork to register the couple's marriage on their behalf early in the day. The pair of newlywed 30-year-olds will then hold a press conference at a Tokyo hotel from 2 p.m. Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, will relinquish her royal status as the Imperial House Law stipulates that a female imperia...