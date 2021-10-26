Tokyo stocks open sharply higher on record Wall St. highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Tuesday, tracking overnight record highs on Wall Street as robust corporate earnings lifted sentiment. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 486.61 points, or 1.70 percent, from Monday to 29,087.02. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 21.95 points, or 1.10 percent, at 2,017.37. Gainers were led by information and communication, nonferrous metal and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.73-78 yen compared with 113.67-77 yen in New York and 113....