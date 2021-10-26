Princess Mako known as independent, with in-depth knowledge of art

Newsfrom Japan

Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, is known by people close to her as an independent and friendly woman who has pursued a career as a researcher at a museum while performing imperial duties. The 30-year-old princess worked as a special researcher at the University Museum of the University of Tokyo, as she earned a master's degree in art museum and gallery studies at the University of Leicester in central England in 2016. She also studied art history at the University of Edinburgh. In April 2010, Princess Mako became the first imperial family member to enroll at International Christian...