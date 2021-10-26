Princess Mako's groom Kei Komuro pursuing legal career in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Komuro, Princess Mako's groom, known as a polite and upstanding man by people close to him, is pursuing a legal career in the United States. The 30-year-old former paralegal at a Tokyo law firm started working at a law firm in New York after he graduated from Fordham University's law school with a Juris Doctor degree in May. Komuro took the New York state bar examination in July and is expected to know the result by mid-December. He recently won a writing competition sponsored by the New York State Bar Association for law school students, according to its website. He returned to Japan from...