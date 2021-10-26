FOCUS: Princess Mako's marriage casts shadow on imperial succession debate

The departure of Princess Mako from the Japanese royal family following her marriage to commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro casts a dark shadow over discussions on imperial succession and the dwindling number of eligible heirs. As the 30-year-old princess and niece of Emperor Naruhito leaves the imperial family, there are only 17 members left in total -- including former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, both 87, who no longer perform official duties -- of which 12 are women including five unmarried members. The imperial family has been shrinking under the 1947 Imperial House Law, which li...
