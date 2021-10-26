Japan launches successor to aging GPS-improving satellite

Newsfrom Japan

Japan launched Tuesday a successor to its aging first quasi-zenith satellite, which has been working to provide accurate global positioning data for services such as autonomous driving cars and flying drones. The new satellite produced by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. will replace the Michibiki No. 1 satellite, which was launched in 2010 and has reached the end of its design life. It will work with three previously launched Michibiki satellites and complement the existing U.S. satellite network. An H-2A rocket carrying the satellite lifted off at around 11:20 a.m. from the Tanegashima Space...