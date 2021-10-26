China conveys to U.S. wish to discuss lifting of tariffs, sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Vice Premier Liu He, China's chief trade negotiator with the United States, told Washington that Beijing is keen to talk about the cancellation of tariffs and sanctions by the U.S. administration, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Tuesday. During a video conversation earlier in the day, Liu also agreed with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the two countries will strengthen communication and coordination on macroeconomic policy, despite bilateral trade tensions. Beijing expressed concern over issues including the lifting of additional tariffs and sanctions by Washington and fair treat...