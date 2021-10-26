Tokyo stocks sharply higher in morning on record high Wall St.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply higher Tuesday morning, tracking overnight record highs on Wall Street as investors welcomed reports that the U.S. Democratic Party was close to finalizing the social spending plan promoted by President Joe Biden. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 500.16 points, or 1.75 percent, from Monday to 29,100.57. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 23.88 points, or 1.20 percent, at 2,019.30. Every industry category gained ground, led by iron and steel, information and communication, and mining issues.