Soccer: Sanfrecce Hiroshima manager Jofuku steps down

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshi Jofuku has resigned as manager of Sanfrecce Hiroshima, effective immediately, and will be replaced on an interim basis by head coach Kentaro Sawada, the J-League first division club said Tuesday. The 60-year-old Jofuku helped Sanfrecce finish second in the league in his first year at the helm in 2018. He leaves the club with an overall record of 56 wins, 37 draws and 42 losses from 135 matches, and the club currently in 10th place on the table. Sanfrecce finished sixth in the 18-team competition in 2019 and eighth in 2020. "I am grateful to the players who have stuck together and worke...