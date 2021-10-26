Japan gov't panel asked for "urgent" economic proposals by early Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he instructed a government economic policy panel to compile "urgent proposals" by early November to flesh out his signature "new capitalism" vision. The proposals will include promoting the development of advanced technology for digitalization and decarbonization and economic security issues including securing semiconductor supplies as "top priorities," Kishida said at the end of the first meeting of the panel. "We shared the view of aiming to improve productivity through growth strategies and increase the levels of people's income through red...