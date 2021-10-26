Tokyo stocks end sharply higher on Wall St. record high, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday as sentiment improved on overnight record highs on Wall Street, while a slight weakening of the yen against the U.S. dollar supported export-related shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 505.60 points, or 1.77 percent, from Monday at 29,106.01. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 22.98 points, or 1.15 percent, higher at 2,018.40. Every industry category gained ground, led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and electrical appliance issues.