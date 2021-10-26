OPINION: Japan at crossroads in shaping Pacific Rim economic order

Newsfrom Japan

Diplomatic bargaining over interests in the Pacific Rim has been intensifying of late. Japan must make sure the country is heading in the right direction, when politics in the country are overwhelmingly occupied by the upcoming general election. The Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, or CPTPP, recently relaunched with 11 members led by Japan, after the United States withdrew from the pact under the previous administration of former President Donald Trump. The pact has been ratified by eight nations so far and entered into force in December 2018. In Japan, the issue of deregulation...